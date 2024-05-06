Kiev will be grateful to its allies if they decide to send troops to Ukraine: Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stressed that Kiev will be grateful to its allies if they decide to send troops to Ukraine.

"If the allies decide to send their soldiers, trainers or advisors to the territory of Ukraine, we will be grateful for that," Shmyhal said in an interview with CNBC.

He stressed that at the moment, Kiev is only asking its allies for weapons and military equipment, adding: "We will be happy to bring foreign forces to Ukraine."

