US Military Base in Syria Attacked For First Time in Months

An estimated five rockets were launched from Iraq towards a US military base in northeastern Syria on Sunday, according to Iraqi security sources and a US official cited by Reuters.

It is believed the attack was launched from Zummar, an Iraqi town on the border with Syria.

An unnamed US official said a "failed rocket attack" targeted a coalition base in Rumalyn, but no American personnel were injured. It was not clear if the rockets failed to hit the base or were destroyed.

A search operation launched by Iraqi forces deployed in the area led to the discovery of a vehicle described as a small truck that they claim was used in the attack. The truck with a rocket launcher fixed on its back was parked in Zummar and ignited in a blast from unfired rockets, according to a cited army official, who added that there were warplanes in the sky at the same time.

