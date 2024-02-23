Europe seeking to reduce Russian influence in Caucasus: Expert

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mir Ghasem momeni has said that European countries are looking to involve themselves in the Zangzor Corridor due to the current situation in Ukraine, and they also seek to reduce Russia's influence in the Caucasus.

He also noted that “I believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace agreement in 2024 due to the support of Europe and the West, and at the same time, Joe Biden will try to solve the Ukraine issue before the 2024 American elections.”

The expert emphasized that the Russians do not want the West and especially NATO to exert pressure and presence in their traditional sphere of influence.

endNewsMessage1