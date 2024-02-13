Israel’s move in Rafah is a genocide: expert

“The reason for the international community's protest about Israel's crimes in Rafah is because the population density in this area is very high and any military action can bring a disaster,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Mosadeghpour said, “Netanyahu's performance shows that Israel does not pay attention to the warnings of the international community, and even every proposal given to Tel Aviv has been rejected by him. For this reason, I believe that the response of resistance against Israel will increase from all sides, and this is when the United States and Europe are facing differences in the Red Sea case, which ultimately caused England to be the only country that participated in the aggression against Yemen, along with the United States.”

The expert added, “Therefore, I believe that the situation will not progress so slowly, and this process will continue until we probably see the escalation of attacks against American interests in the region.”

According to the expert, Egypt is putting pressure on the U.S. to make it dissuade Netanyahu from attacking Rafah.

