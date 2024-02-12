Biden's health issues negatively affect Democratic party: expert

“We are witnessing a series of problems in Biden's body and soul, and this process has reached the point where his critics have announced that the president of the United States is behaving robotically, and by the way, the American people are sensitive to such issues and think about them,” Majlesi said, adding, “I don't know why Biden has run for the presidency of the United States again with this physical and mental condition. By continuing this process, he faces serious problems for himself and the Democratic Party as a whole, and has prepared the environment for Republicans against Democrats and the White House.”

According to the expert, Donald Trump is also seeking to use and exploit this situation to his advantage.

He continued, “He has already shown in a way that if he assumes office again, he will create a new crisis in America and the world, and in this regard, he has mocked Biden. I believe that not only Joe Biden but also Donald Trump is not suitable for the future presidency of the United States.”

endNewsMessage1