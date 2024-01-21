Israel seeking to inflame tensions with Lebanon: expert

“The Israelis want to involve the northern front, where the Lebanese Hezbollah is present, using various operations, and on the other hand, their goal is to focus the attacks on the borders,” Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Israel plans to bomb the sensitive and important military centers of Hezbollah in Lebanon in any way possible. Therefore, this process can cause conflict in the north of the occupied lands. In the meantime, it is possible that European countries such as France, due to their influence in Lebanon, will take action and exchange messages to prevent tension, but in any case, in this conflict, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel are facing each other.”

Hanizadeh concluded, “Considering the current situation in the region as well as internal and external pressures on the Tel Aviv cabinet, ultimately the Zionist regime seeks to lead the situation in the region to a new and wider crisis in any way possible.”

