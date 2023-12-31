U.S. complicit in Israel crimes in Gaza: expert

“Since the start of the Gaza war, America has given Israel a significant number of weapons and various bombs. A subject that has also received wide coverage in the American media and publications. Now, in this environment, one should ask America what practical action it has taken in line with its declared goal, which is to help reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza war,” the expert said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Referring to Israeli statements that describes the entire nation in Gaza as military targets, the expert added, “Their argument was that the people of Gaza chose Hamas and the Palestinian resistance, and now they have to pay for this. Therefore, the fact that some American officials claim that they told Israel to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza war does not correspond to the realities on the ground at all.”

Khedr Saeed also said that realities on the ground have pushed Israel to alter its goals. “Compared to the early days of the Gaza war, the Israelis have backed down from their maximum demands and become more realistic. Moreover, if they do not adopt the same realism, they should expect heavier blows on the battlefields of Gaza,” he said.

endNewsMessage1