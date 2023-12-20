Colorado Supreme Court bars Trump from state’s 2024 primary ballot

The bombshell decision stems from a lawsuit that focused on a little-known provision in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, nbcnews said in a report.

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” the Colorado ruling said.

“Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, slammed the ruling, saying, “We have full confidence that the US Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.

“Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Cheung said in a statement.

