International coalition should be formed against Israeli violence: Professor

Evaluating the latest developments in Gaza, Thomas Whalen told ILNA that despite all the condemnations we have seen during this period, Israel's war against Gaza continues.

He noted that this conflict continues while the number of civilian victims continues to rise. He also said that American stonewalling and disruptions continue unabated.

“The argument of the US and its allies is that tensions in the West Bank can only be resolved if the conflicts continue and Hamas is somehow eliminated. It is ridiculous to want to use the tools of war and killing to stop the conflict,” he emphasized.

We are witnessing that Israel is standing up against the world's logic and coalition, he added.

