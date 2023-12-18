92 journalists martyred by Israel's regime in Gaza
The media office of the Gaza government announced that since the beginning of the war of the Israeli regime against the residents of Gaza on the 7th of October 92 journalists have been martyred by the army of the occupying Israeli regime.
The media office of the Gaza government said in a statement that 2 journalists named "Rami Badir" and "Assem Kamal Musa" were martyred in the attacks of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip in the last two days.
In this way, the number of journalists who were martyred by the Zionist occupation army during the war against the residents of the Gaza Strip increased to 92 journalists, the statement added.
The media office of the Gaza government continued that the Israeli regime is trying to hide the Palestinian narrative of the crimes of this brutal regime by assassinating journalists, but it has failed miserably in breaking the will of the great Palestinian people.