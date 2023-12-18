92 journalists martyred by Israel's regime in Gaza

The media office of the Gaza government said in a statement that 2 journalists named "Rami Badir" and "Assem Kamal Musa" were martyred in the attacks of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip in the last two days.

In this way, the number of journalists who were martyred by the Zionist occupation army during the war against the residents of the Gaza Strip increased to 92 journalists, the statement added.

The media office of the Gaza government continued that the Israeli regime is trying to hide the Palestinian narrative of the crimes of this brutal regime by assassinating journalists, but it has failed miserably in breaking the will of the great Palestinian people.

