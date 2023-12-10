Expert explains why Putin will win Russia 2024 elections

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Hassan Beheshtipour said that based on the documents and the current situation in Russia, it should be said that Vladimir Putin will most likely start his presidency for the fifth term after the 2024 elections.

“In today's Russia, there is really no specific candidate who can challenge Putin in the elections, and it should be known that in Moscow there is a managed democracy,” he noted.

He also emphasized that “I don't think the Ukraine case will have much impact on the 2024 Russian presidential election.”

