News code : ۱۴۲۶۲۰۷
Gaza death toll climes to 17,700
The death toll from the Israeli bloodshed in the Gaza Strip rose to 17,700 on the 64th day of the war, according to an announcement by the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory.
The ministry made the announcement on Saturday night, saying that 48,780 Palestinians have also been injured since the war began on October 7.
Most of the victims are women and children.
Israel began its war on Gaza following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, against the regime.
The Israeli regime has targeted the densely populated region with intense bombing, striking hospitals and residential buildings.