45 days of Israeli war leaves 13,300 Gazans dead

The office released the figures on Saturday night, saying that the toll includes 5,600 children and 3,550 women. More than 31,000 Palestinians have been injured since the war broke out on October 7, it added.

The number of medical staff killed in the war has reached 201, while 22 firefighters and 60 journalists have lost their lives as well, the office said.

According to the figures by the Gaza Media Office, 6,500 people remain unaccounted for or their bodies are yet to be buried due to Israeli bans. Again, women and children make up most of that number, standing at 4,400.

The office, in its report, said that 60% of residential buildings in Gaza have been partially or completely destroyed since the war began. 98 public buildings have been bombed. Also, 266 schools have been struck, with 66 forced to stop operating.

