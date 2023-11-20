8 Palestinians martyred in Israeli raid on Indonesian hospital

Al Jazeera TV channel has reported that the Zionist regime’s army targeted the Indonesian hospital with artillery and bullets on early Monday, killing eight Palestinians, and injuring several others. The Israeli raid caused a power outage at the hospital.

In another war crime, as a result of air strikes by Israeli armed forces on a neighborhood in Rafah city of the Gaza Strip, at least 11 Palestinians have lost their lives so far.

The Israeli regime has a history of attacking hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip since the onset of the ongoing war on October 7. The regime attacked Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17; then, the Israelis started their ground campaign against Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Zionist regime claims that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital as its command center, an allegation that has been categorically ruled out by the resistance fighters.

