Gaza hospitals turn into places of death, destruction: WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on his X (Twitter) account on November 12, “WHO has managed to get in touch with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza."

According to the WHO official, “The situation is dire and perilous. It's been 3 days without electricity, without water, and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential care.”

He added, “The constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances. Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly.”

He concluded, “Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore. The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair. Ceasefire. NOW.”

