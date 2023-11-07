Hamas military wing says 97 Israeli armored vehicles destroyed

As of the evening of October 27, when the Zionist regime kicked off its large-scale invasion inside the Gaza Strip, the Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades started targeting tanks and personnel carriers of the Israeli military, especially with their Yasin-105 rockets, "Al-Zawari" suicide drones and close range mortars, which led to the killing or injuring of a number of Israeli troops.

The Israeli regime has so far confirmed the deaths of 388 troopers since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7.

The regime's Radio Israel reported that 1,538 Israelis, including 388 military and police personnel have been killed and around 5,000 have been injured since the beginning of the Palestinian retaliatory operation.

Palestinian resistance fighters commenced a surprise attack dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm from Gaza against certain positions of the occupying regime on October 7, and then, the bewildered Israeli regime started shutting down all crossings to the Gaza Strip and bombing the besieged area in retaliation for the Palestinian operation as well as to compensate for their defeat and to halt the Palestinian resistance movements’ retaliatory strikes.

