Palestinian fighters counter Israeli forces infiltrating Gaza border

Coastal areas of Rafah and Khan Yunis, along with the eastern regions of Khan Yunis, Al-Bureij camp, and Beit Hanoun, were scenes of fierce clashes on Thursday night, with special Israeli army units facing resistance as they attempted to infiltrate Gaza through the sea, Palestinian sources reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army's radio claimed that their forces had conducted a limited incursion into Gaza, targeting several Hamas positions.

Simultaneously, the Israeli army released a video, attributing it to their confrontation with Palestinian resistance forces during the night.