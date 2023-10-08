Tel Aviv spy network failed to predict Al-Aqsa Storm: Expert

Explaining the dimensions and reasons of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance, Mohammad Jafar Razavi told ILNA that you should note that from 2020 onwards, the Zionists increased their encroachments on Al-Aqsa Mosque with a gentle and increasing slope.

We are witnessing a ground and missile operation that shows the depth of penetration of the Palestinian resistance, he added.

The expert noted that the important thing is that a large amount of land under the occupation of the Zionist regime is now in the hands of the Palestinian resistance, and this shows that an intelligence surprise has occurred for Israel and even the Tel Aviv spy network could not predict such an operation.