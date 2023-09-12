​Expert outlines Trump’s status in 2024 elections

Referring to the statements of the vice president of the U.S. that she is ready to succeed Biden, Amir Ali Abolfath told ILNA that based on the constitution of the U.S., if something happens to the president of this country, the vice president will take his place.

Now, if such an event happens, it should be seen whether Kamala Harris will be approved by the Democratic Party or not, and then whether she will be able to get the specified number of votes or if she will stop at this stage, he noted.

The expert also said that it should be noted that the more Donald Trump is summoned or the US judicial system takes action against him, the more popular he will be among his supporters.

If Trump is not charged with rebellion against the federal government and the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution is not used against him, then he can seriously enter the 2024 presidential election, he added.