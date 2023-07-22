John Kerry seeks to restore China-U.S. relations through diplomacy: Expert

An expert on international issues has said that the United States and China, on the one hand, emphasize dialogue and keeping communication channels open, and on the other hand, the movements of these two countries against each other are quite evident and wide-ranging.

Speaking to ILNA, Jalal Sadatian evaluated John Kerry's trip to China that is focused on climate change negotiations, saying that John Kerry's visit to China is practically a multi-faceted scenario.

He added that China is considered the world's largest consumer, and for that reason, it should be considered the most polluting geography that produces the most greenhouse gas.

Note that John Kerry's recent trip to China that is centered on the climate agreement is basically a type of political activism, he emphasized.

“The United States and China, who are currently fighting each other over Taiwan, started working against each other in the field of technology, and it is not clear how this conflict is going to secure the interests of both sides. On the one hand, the United States and China continue to talk about dialogues and keeping communication channels open, and on the other hand, the movements of these two countries against each other are quite evident and wide-ranging,” he concluded.

