Nearly 5 thousand Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails

The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced on Tuesday that around five thousand Palestinians are imprisoned in jails and detention centers of the Zionist regime.

Turkiye’s Anadolu Agency quoted the Palestinian Prisoners Club’s report as saying that nearly five thousand Palestinians are being kept in 23 prisons and detention centers of the regime.

Among those Palestinian prisoners, there are 31 women, 160 children, and 17 journalists confined in Damon prison located in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, the club said.

Over 700 Palestinian prisoners suffer from different diseases, 24 of whom have serious diseases such as cancers and tumors, the club noted.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club added that 1,083 Palestinian prisoners, including 3 women and 19 children, are under administrative detention, which means a person is held in custody indefinitely without trial.

