Russia’s conditions for Ukraine are contrary to international rules: Expert

​An expert on regional issues has said that the Russians repeatedly said that they are ready for peace in the Ukraine case, which shows Moscow doesn't want to sink further into the crisis.

Russia’s conditions for peace negotiations with Ukraine are basically a series of repeated demands of this country that have been raised in the past, Afshar Solymani told ILNA.

Recently, it has been seen that the Russian authorities announced that Ukraine attacked their country, which shows that the equation of the Ukraine war is basically analyzed wrongly by Moscow, he added.

Russia’s requests are completely irrational and against the common sense of the international system, he said, adding that “in my opinion, Russia should put itself in the place of Ukraine. They should think that if a country attacks them and wants to recognize English as their official second language, will Moscow accept these terms or not? The point here is that Russia doesn't even want to assign a share to Ukraine and simply demands everything to the maximum.”

Although the Russians have many demands, they repeatedly said that they are ready for peace in the Ukraine case, which shows Moscow doesn’t want to sink further into the crisis.

endNewsMessage1