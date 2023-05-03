Adnan’s martyrdom reveals sufferings of Palestinian prisoners: Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has said that the martyrdom of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan has indicated the sufferings of Palestinians imprisoned by the Zionist regime.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hezbollah urged international organizations to do their utmost to uncover the crimes of the occupying Zionist regime against the prisoners.

Hezbollah said that it supports every measure taken by Palestinian resistance movements to secure the release of prisoners from Israeli jails

