Palestinian hunger-striker dies in jail, Islamic Jihad warns Israel of hefty price

​Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan has passed away in a Zionist regime prison after 87 days of hunger strikes as the Islamic Jihad movement, of which Adnan was a member, warns the regime would pay a hefty price for the crime.

Adnan, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group, was found unresponsive in his cell in Nitzan jail in the central city of Ramle at dawn on Tuesday, Palestinian news outlets reported, citing the Israeli Prison Services (IPS).

The IPS also said Adnan was brought to the Shamir Medical Center outside Tel Aviv and was declared dead at the hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs also confirmed Adnan’s martyrdom in the Zionist regime’s jails.

Responding to the tragic incident, the Islamic Jihad resistance movement warned that the Zionist regime will “pay a hefty price” as the regime bears full and direct responsibility for the crime.

“In our long journey towards the liberation of al-Quds, we will lose many brave men and many leaders and resistance fighters. Sheikh Khader Adnan was one of those individuals who paved the way for all freedom-seeking people in Palestine and around the world,” the movement said in a statement.

Hamas resistance group also denounced the Zionist regime for the “cold-blooded” murder, saying the regime must be prosecuted for its crimes.

endNewsMessage1