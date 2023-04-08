UAE starts to pull out forces from Yemen: Ansarullah

A senior political official of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has said that the United Arab Emirates has started withdrawing its forces from Yemen.

According to a Saturday report by the Al Mayadeen TV, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said that the UAE's partnership with Saudi Arabia in launching attacks on Yemen was a big mistake.

Al-Bukhaiti also supported any approach by Saudi Arabia to reach peace with Yemen’s ruling government.

He said that Ansarullah and Saudi Arabia have reached agreements but he would not elaborate on more details.

The Ansarullah official said the agreements will be implemented in two phases before and after the end of the holy month of Ramadan in late April.

Earlier, the head of Riyadh-based Al-Qarn research center Sa’ad ibn Omar said that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resumed diplomatic relations between the two sides will help promote peace and stability in West Asia, with the Zionist regime being the only party to get no benefits from the deal.

The Saudi analyst said that the Tehran-Riyadh agreement will have an impact on other countries as well, including Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

On Thursday, April 6, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met in the Chinese capital Beijing where they signed a joint statement under which the two countries will reopen embassies on each other’s soil and establish flights.

endNewsMessage1