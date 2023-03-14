The European Union agrees to extend its sanctions against Russia

The European Union decided to extend the validity of the list of sanctions imposed on Russia for another 6 months and remove from it the late deputy governor of the Kherson region, Kirill Strimosov.

The decision of the Council of the European Union in this regard was published today, Tuesday, in the Official Journal of the European Union.

"In light of the ongoing actions that undermine and threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, the decision (on sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities) should be extended for another 6 months," the document stated.

