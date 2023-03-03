15th plane carrying Iran's aids to Syrian quake-victims lands in Aleppo

​The 15th plane carrying Iran's humanitarian aid to the Syrian quake victims landed in Aleppo on Thursday and delivered its cargo to concerned Syrian officials.

"This is the 9th plane landing in Aleppo during the past few weeks, inclusive of 16 tons of various types of the Islamic Republic of Iran's humanitarian aid to the quake victims in northern parts of Syria, inclusive of medicines, foodstuff, and dried milk," he added.

Before this batch, three planes of Iran's humanitarian aid were forwarded to Lattakia, and eight of them before that to Aleppo, making 15 planes of Iran's contributions to the Syrians in need after the devastating quake.

On the morning of February 6th, a 7.8 earthquake on the open-ended Richter scale jolted five provinces in northern Syria, killing a large number of people and making lots more homeless.

200 planes of humanitarian aid from different countries have so far landed in Syra for the purpose.

endNewsMessage1