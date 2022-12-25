Taliban has become a threat to neighboring countries; women's rights activist

An Women's rights activist in Afghanistan has said that Taliban has become a threat to these countries by gaining power and expanding its factions

Elaborating on the Taliban stripping female Afghan students from education Maryam Mansour told ILNA that in their latest action, the Taliban has closed the doors of universities and schools to girls, and they have even closed educational centers that helped students study or taught foreign languages, and no educational institution has been left open for girls. These actions are against the principles of human rights and international commitments and human values, but we cannot expect the Taliban not to act against the standards of human rights.

"In this year and a half, no positive action was taken by this group in the field of women's rights, but unfortunately, we saw that the international community did not pay much attention and now they are condemning this action of the Taliban, but my question is, what do they expect from the Taliban? Didn't the international community know how much the Taliban killed the people of Afghanistan in the last 20 years and now they expect them to respect human rights?", she added.

"I hope the neighboring countries have come to understand that the Taliban has become a threat to these countries by gaining power and expanding its factions", she concluded.

