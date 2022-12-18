Trump Says US 'Like A Person Dying of Cancer' in Attack on DOJ, FBI

Former US president Donald Trump said the United States is like "a person dying from cancer" on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, criticizing the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ).

Trump made the comparison as top conservatives and Republicans are set to gather in Phoenix for a conference organized by Turning Point USA, where Donald Trump Jr. will be one of the featured speakers, Newsweek reported.

"Our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer," the former US president wrote Saturday. "The Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of 'Justice,' and 'Intelligence,' all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer. These Weaponize Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!"

In a post earlier on Saturday, Trump made reference to reports that the FBI had notified Twitter about users potentially violating the social media company's terms of service.

"This (the FBI's wild and crazy relationship with Twitter) is absolutely a coordinated effort to change Election Results!" Trump wrote, adding "and it worked, but they got caught. This is why people protested in Washington."

The former president continued: "Our 2020 Presidential Election was Crooked, Rigged, and Stolen, and yet the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks & Thugs didn't spend any time investigating this outrage!"

Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud and other irregularities.

Those claims have been echoed by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, one of several prominent conservatives due to speak at the Turning Point USA conference. Lake has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn her recent election defeat against her Democratic challenger, Katie Hobbs, alleging that hundreds of thousands of votes were cast illegally.

Meanwhile, Trump is currently under investigation by the DOJ over his handling of classified documents that he took when he left the White House last year and stored them at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and seized the materials. However, Trump denied any wrongdoing.

Trump had succeeded in having a special master appointed to review the documents, potentially slowing down the DOJ's probe, but the decision to appoint a special master was overturned by an appeals court in Florida earlier this month.

Separately, the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is poised to make criminal referrals, though it remains to be seen if the former president will be a subject of any of them.

House Democrats may also be preparing to release details from Trump's tax records after the Ways and Means Committee obtained several years of his tax documents last month. Democrats will need to act soon, however, as the new Congress will meet on January 3 when Republicans will hold a majority in the House.

