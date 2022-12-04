Newspaper: Washington and Tokyo are working to prepare a weapon to intercept hypersonic missiles

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan and the United States are considering the possibility of conducting a joint study on missile technologies to intercept hypersonic warheads.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan and the United States are considering the possibility of conducting a joint study on missile technologies to intercept hypersonic warheads.

The newspaper noted that the current anti-missile defense systems are not suitable for intercepting hypersonic missiles.

According to the newspaper, the talk is about starting, starting from 2023, with the design of powerful engines and other components for interceptor missiles, which must travel very large distances at high speed and be able to turn and pursue hypersonic projectiles.

endNewsMessage1