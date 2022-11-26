Tokayev takes the oath and officially assumes the post of President of Kazakhstan

The elected President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was sworn in today, Saturday, to officially assume the post of President of Kazakhstan.

The swearing-in ceremony took place today, Saturday, at the Independence Palace in the capital, Astana, in the presence of the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and members of the government, in addition to representatives of parliament and the diplomatic corps.