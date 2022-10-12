US Gun Deaths Hit Record High: CDC

Murders and suicides involving guns have reached an all-time high in the United States, a recent report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed.

From 2020 to 2021, the rate of firearm homicides and the rate of firearm suicides both increased by more than 8 percent, CDC health officials reported Thursday, Xinhua reported.

To be more specific, 81 percent of homicides and 55 percent of suicides involved the use of firearms in 2021, up from 79 percent and 53 percent in 2020 respectively.

Experts believe increased murder rates may reflect the broken relationships between the public and the police.

Other factors they identify behind the increase in gun violence include social isolation, job loss and economic pressures.

