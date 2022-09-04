Turkey-Greece tension with the centrality of NATO can portray the situation as tense and make Turkey tilt toward Russia more than usual, an expert on Turkey has said.

Siyamak Kakaei said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that it seems that a change in the general view toward Turkey and Greece is happening on the part of NATO and the U.S.

It should be noted that some European members of NATO have criticized Turkey-Russia cooperation and Turkey's purchasing of S-400 from Russia and still are upset about that, the expert said.

I believe that in the current situation, this hardened view against Turkey is strengthening the Greek stance, he noted.

He emphasized that the U.S. is watching and controlling the tension between Athens and Ankara.

