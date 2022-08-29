As many as 1000 Palestinians imprisoned in the Zionist jails have warned to go on hunger strike in protest of undermining their rights and the misbehavior of the Zionist regime's prison guards.

A supreme committee of the Palestinian prisoners has announced that if the Zionist prison guards do not change their systematic mistreatment of the prisoners, 1000 Palestinian prisoners will go on hunger strike in the first phase as of September 1 and the other prisoners will join them in the next steps.

The announcement said that they will continue with their strike until their demands are fulfilled.

Some 4,500 Palestinians are said to be held in the Zionist regime's prisons.

