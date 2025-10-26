Israel’s ‘chronic impunity’ must end after ICJ opinion: FM spox

According to Press TV's report, the ICJ issued a legal opinion on October 22, stating that Israel, as an occupying power, is obligated to work with UN agencies to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza. At the same time, Israel was “also under a negative obligation not to impede the provision of these supplies,” the court said.

In a post on X on Saturday, Baghaei said the ICJ’s opinion once again exposes “the undeniable truth that the Israeli regime continues to be the tremendous violator of each and every norm of international humanitarian law.”

He noted that the court reaffirmed Israel’s obligation to ensure the basic needs of Palestinians living under its occupation, including supplies essential for their survival, and stressed that the regime must not obstruct the provision of such supplies.

