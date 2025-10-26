Ghalibaf hails Iran, China, Russia union against snapback

In one of the most significant recent developments in foreign policy, Iran, along with Russia and China, sent an official letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, declaring the European trio’s attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism legally invalid, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in Parliament's open session on Sunday.

This move symbolizes the strategic solidarity of three major powers in the face of Western pressure and, in accordance with Paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, reaffirms the termination of previous restrictions and the continuation of the repeal of all prior resolutions, Ghalibaf said.

Thus, with the recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium, Iran's nuclear case has been officially removed from the UN Security Council’s security agenda, he noted.

