Iran urges Australia to 'stand on right side of history'

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei expressed his views in an interview with Australia’s Channel 9 on September 3 regarding the Iranian ambassador’s expulsion from Australia, genocide in Gaza, and the imposed 12-day Israeli war against Iran.

He said, “This is regrettable. We believe the Australian government’s action was unjustified. We value our relations with Australia, and the decision to downgrade our diplomatic relations was unexpected.”

He emphasized, “Fundamentally, antisemitism has no place in our culture, history, or religion. The history of Iran’s coexistence with Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians needs no elaboration from me or any other official. You can visit our synagogues in Tehran and other cities without needing to pass through an X-ray machine because our Jewish community feels safe here.”

