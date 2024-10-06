Leader awards Fath medal to Gen. Hajizadeh for missile op
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has conferred the ‘Fath’ (Conquest) medal on Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division.
More than 90% of the Iranian missiles hit their targets in the True Promise II operation last Tuesday.