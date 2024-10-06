Iranian Labour News Agency

Leader awards Fath medal to Gen. Hajizadeh for missile op

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has conferred the ‘Fath’ (Conquest) medal on Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division.

More than 90% of the Iranian missiles hit their targets in the True Promise II operation last Tuesday.

 

