Takht-Ravanchi, EU’s Mora discuss sanctions, nuclear issues
News code : ۱۵۳۳۸۱۵
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi says he had talks with Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora on nuclear-related issues and the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
“On UNGA margins, I had frank & constructive talks with @enriquemora_ on Iran-EU relations,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his X account early on Tuesday.
“We particularly focused on sanctions lifting/nuclear related issues,” he added.