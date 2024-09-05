Iran condemns US measure to seize Venezuelan president’s plane
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the US recent move to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plane, finding it in violation of the international regulations.
The Islamic Republic finds the US measure as unacceptable, IRNA quoted Kanaani as saying on Thursday.
By seizing the Venezuelan president plane, the United States has broken the international norms and regulations as its move was against the 1994 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, the spokesman said.
Such a coercive unilateral measure taken by the US against other nations will create chaos, expand banditry and endanger aviation security, he added.