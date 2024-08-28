Brigadier General Ashtiani appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces
News code : ۱۵۲۳۳۸۱
Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
Previously, he served as the Iranian Defense Minister in martyr President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.
The introduction ceremony for Brigadier General Ashtiani took place on Wednesday and was attended by Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and other military officials.