Iran’s Acting President terms ties with Italy as friendly
Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber has hailed the mutual relations with Italy, noting that interactions between the two countries have been based on civilized, ancient, and friendly relations.
The newly appointed envoys of South Korea, Italy, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Finland, Australia, China, Hungary, and Spain presented their credentials to Mokhber on Tuesday.
Addressing the Italian envoy, Mokhber lauded bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic and Italy.