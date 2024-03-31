Iran FM meets al-Nakhalah in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with the Secretary-General of Palestine's Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Saturday in Tehran.

The most important agenda of Al-Nakhalah's visit is to talk about the latest situation of the Gaza war and the continuation of the war crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had met in the Iranian capital on Tuesday Mar 26, 2024.

The meeting took place as part of Haniyeh’s visit to Tehran during which he also had separate meetings with other Iranian officials.

