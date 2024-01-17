News code : ۱۴۳۸۸۵۲
Iran deputy FM, EU’s Mora hold talks in Geneva
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has met with Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora for talks on a range of issues including the removal of existing sanctions against the Islamic Republic, as well as the Gaza war.
The meeting took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Bagheri Kani said.
“A timely conversation with @enriquemora_in Geneva, on different bilateral issues, and regional and international trends including the genocidal war in #Gaza. The sanctions lifting negotiations was also discussed as a permanent agenda of our engagement with EU,” the Iranian official said on X, formerly Twitter.