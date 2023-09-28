News code : ۱۴۰۱۶۸۵
Iran says number of Afghan refugees no more than 5 million
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has emphasized that the number of Afghan refugees in Iran is no more than 5 million and he rejected other figures published in media reports.
Speaking to reporters on the sideline of a Cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Vahidi suggested that the official number of Afghan refugees in Iran may be even lower than 5 million.
The minister said Iran seeks to create a process for refugees living in the country as he insisted that illegal immigrants should go back home.
The Iranian government announced recently that it had launched a separate organization to process refugee issues.