Russia diplomat criticizes US, E3 over baseless accusations against Iran

A senior Russian diplomat has criticized the United States and its European allies for hurling unfounded accusations against Iran’s nuclear program during a session of the IAEA Board of Governors, noting that “it’s difficult to take them seriously".

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna, exhorted the United States and the E3, France, Germany and the UK, to return to the Vienna talks to finalize an agreement aimed at reviving a 2015 international deal on Iran's nuclear program.

“In the #IAEA BoG Western states expressed numerous complaints and concerns about nuclear programme of #Iran. It’s difficult to take them seriously, because the #US and #E3 can help settle these problems fast if they return to the #ViennaTalks to finalise the agreement on #JCPOA,” Ulyanov said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Representatives of the United States, the European Union, and the E3 reiterated their allegations against Iran's nuclear program during a Board of Governors meeting regarding the verification and inspection of Iran's nuclear activities under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, IRNA reported.

They demanded Iran fully implement its obligations under the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), without mentioning the United States as the party whose unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 put its fate in limbo.

