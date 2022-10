Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday gave a vote of confidence to new Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Solat Mortazavi.

Mortazavi got the approval of Majlis with 176 votes in favor, 64 votes against, and 13 votes in abstention to become the new minister of industry, mine, and trade.

Mortazavi, 61, had already served in a provincial position and as deputy interior minister for political affairs.

endNewsMessage1