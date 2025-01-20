Iran’s non-oil exports to Europe up 5% in 11 months
Figures of the Statistical Office of European Union (Eurostat) says that Iran’s export of non-oil products to EU member states in first 11 months of 2024 has registered a five percent growth compared to same period last year.
The volume of trade value exchanged between Iran and the European Union from January to November 2024 stood at €4.150 billion, showing a three percent decline compared to the same period last year, the report added.
The value of trade exchanged between Iran and European Union in November 2024 hit €377 million, the rate of which reached €467 million in November 2023, Eurostat noted.