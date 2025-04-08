Laying the Foundations of an Independent National Economy

Over the whole period of his leadership over the revolution, Kim Il Sung, eternal president of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, made sure that all policies and lines of the state were adopted in accordance with the actual conditions of the country and the desires of the people, and implemented them on the strength of the people’s exertions. In economic construction, too, he led the country to build an independent economy based on domestic resources and technology, not a one that is dependent on foreign support.

He advanced the basic line of socialist economic construction on giving priority to the development of heavy industry while developing light industry and agriculture simultaneously. In accordance with the line, heavy-industry bases were laid in different parts of the country, making it possible to produce most of the materials, fuels, power and machinery needed in the country by using domestic natural resources.

The light industry sector pushed ahead with the technical renovation of regional-industry factories as well as large-sized centrally-run ones; meanwhile, the agricultural sector effected a great change in production by carrying out the programme of socialist rural construction put forward by the President.

As it has relied on the foundations of the independent national economy provided by the President, the DPRK could indefatigably follow the road of independence, self-sufficiency and self-reliant defence over the whole period of socialist construction, in defiance of manifold trials and obstacles.

Now the Korean people, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, are opening a new era of comprehensive socialist development by exerting the invincible might of self-respect and self-reliance.

