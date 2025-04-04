Third parties trying to derail US-Russia talks: Putin envoy
News code : ۱۶۱۷۸۴۲
Certain countries want to throw a wrench into the normalization of Russian-American relations, President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has said.
He made his comment following a rare three-day trip to Washington, where he met with top US officials, according to a report by the Russia Today.
“Different countries are trying to derail this dialogue, derail the restoration of the Russian-American relations,” Dmitriev told reporters on Thursday evening.
He noted that the negotiations have been accompanied by “a lot of rumors, incorrect quotes, and incorrect interpretations.”