Third parties trying to derail US-Russia talks: Putin envoy
Certain countries want to throw a wrench into the normalization of Russian-American relations, President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has said.

He made his comment following a rare three-day trip to Washington, where he met with top US officials, according to a report by the Russia Today. 

“Different countries are trying to derail this dialogue, derail the restoration of the Russian-American relations,” Dmitriev told reporters on Thursday evening.

He noted that the negotiations have been accompanied by “a lot of rumors, incorrect quotes, and incorrect interpretations.” 


 

